Rutger McGroarty Injury: Shutdown for NHL season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 10:12am

McGroarty (lower body) will not return for the Penguins this season, but he could still be an option during the Calder Cup Playoffs for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McGroarty was starting to find some chemistry with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby on the top line, recording one goal, two assists and nine shots in five games. At this point, the 21-year-old McGroarty seems like a near-lock to make the Opening Night roster ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and could find himself playing in that coveted first-line role with Crosby -- a spot that naturally offers fantasy upside.

Rutger McGroarty
Pittsburgh Penguins
