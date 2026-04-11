Rutger McGroarty News: Back in bigs
McGroarty was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.
McGroarty had two goals and three assists in 21 NHL games. prior to his recall. He had eight goals and 22 assists in 28 AHL games before his recall.
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