Rutger McGroarty headshot

Rutger McGroarty News: Back in bigs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

McGroarty was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

McGroarty had two goals and three assists in 21 NHL games. prior to his recall. He had eight goals and 22 assists in 28 AHL games before his recall.

Rutger McGroarty
Pittsburgh Penguins
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