Rutger McGroarty News: Elevated from minors

McGroarty was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

McGroarty was underwhelming in his three appearances for the Penguins this year, recording zero points, two shots and four hits while averaging 11:37 of ice time. A stint in the minors appears to have done the 20-year-old winger some good, as he has racked up 14 goals and 25 assists in 60 minor-league contests. In addition to this stint with Pittsburgh to end the current campaign, McGroarty should be a strong candidate to make the team's 23-man roster for Opening Night next year.