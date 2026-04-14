Rutger McGroarty headshot

Rutger McGroarty News: Gets goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

McGroarty scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Blues.

McGroarty's tally was his first since Dec. 23 at the NHL level. The 22-year-old rookie has six points, 37 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-3 rating over 24 NHL appearances this season. He will probably not be a major factor in the Penguins' playoff run this year, but he should be in the mix to make the team out of training camp to start 2026-27.

Rutger McGroarty
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rutger McGroarty See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rutger McGroarty See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
51 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
195 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
196 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Corey Abbott
April 8, 2025
The Week Ahead: Down the Stretch They Go
NHL
The Week Ahead: Down the Stretch They Go
Author Image
Michael Finewax
March 30, 2025