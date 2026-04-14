Rutger McGroarty News: Gets goal Tuesday
McGroarty scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Blues.
McGroarty's tally was his first since Dec. 23 at the NHL level. The 22-year-old rookie has six points, 37 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-3 rating over 24 NHL appearances this season. He will probably not be a major factor in the Penguins' playoff run this year, but he should be in the mix to make the team out of training camp to start 2026-27.
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