Rutger McGroarty News: Gets goal Tuesday

McGroarty scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Blues.

McGroarty's tally was his first since Dec. 23 at the NHL level. The 22-year-old rookie has six points, 37 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-3 rating over 24 NHL appearances this season. He will probably not be a major factor in the Penguins' playoff run this year, but he should be in the mix to make the team out of training camp to start 2026-27.