Rutger McGroarty News: Performing well in minors

McGroarty has registered six goals and 16 helpers in 39 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, including five points in his last 10 outings.

McGroarty struggled at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, managing just one helper in his first eight AHL contests but has seemingly found his game with the Baby Pens. With Pittsburgh likely headed for a third straight season without a postseason appearance, McGroarty could be one of a handful of youngsters to see minutes with the NHL club in the final few weeks of the year.