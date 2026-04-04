Rutger McGroarty headshot

Rutger McGroarty News: Pockets three points for WBS

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

McGroarty scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 6-2 win over Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

McGroarty is up to eight goals and 29 points over 27 appearances this season. It won't be long before he's an NHL regular, but with the Penguins pushing for a playoff spot, he may stay with WBS to help the farm team in the AHL postseason.

Rutger McGroarty
Pittsburgh Penguins
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