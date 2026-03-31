Rutger McGroarty News: Returned to AHL

McGroarty was assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

McGroarty was a healthy scratch for Monday's 8-3 win over the Islanders before being returned to the minors. He has two goals, five points, 34 shots on net and 23 hits in 21 NHL appearances this season. McGroarty also has seven goals and 26 points in 25 AHL appearances this campaign.