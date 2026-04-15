Rutger McGroarty News: Returned to minors

McGroarty was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

McGroarty has struggled to stay in the NHL this season, but he made 24 appearances for the big club. In those outings, the 22-year-old winger notched three goals, three assists and 37 shots while averaging 11:58 of ice time. McGroarty should see ample playing time in the Calder Cup Playoffs. He will almost certainly be among the first call-ups should the need for reinforcements arise.