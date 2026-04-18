Rutger McGroarty headshot

Rutger McGroarty News: Three-point game in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

McGroarty scored twice and added an assist in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 8-0 win over Rochester on Saturday.

McGroarty saw some NHL time late in the regular season, closing out the year at six points in 24 games with Pittsburgh. He'll be with the Baby Pens for the length of their playoff run, but if they're knocked out early, he'll likely return to Pittsburgh as part of the Black Aces.

Rutger McGroarty
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rutger McGroarty See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rutger McGroarty See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
54 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
198 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
199 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Corey Abbott
April 8, 2025
The Week Ahead: Down the Stretch They Go
NHL
The Week Ahead: Down the Stretch They Go
Author Image
Michael Finewax
March 30, 2025