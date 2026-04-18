Rutger McGroarty News: Three-point game in AHL win

McGroarty scored twice and added an assist in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 8-0 win over Rochester on Saturday.

McGroarty saw some NHL time late in the regular season, closing out the year at six points in 24 games with Pittsburgh. He'll be with the Baby Pens for the length of their playoff run, but if they're knocked out early, he'll likely return to Pittsburgh as part of the Black Aces.