Rutger McGroarty News: Up from minors

McGroarty was called up by Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Avery Hayes and Joona Koppanen were returned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in corresponding moves. McGroarty has seven goals and 26 points in 25 outings with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2025-26. He also has two goals and five points in 20 appearances with Pittsburgh this season.