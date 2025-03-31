Ryan Chesley News: Set to sign ATO contract

The Capitals announced Monday that Chesley will sign an amateur tryout contract with AHL Hershey this week.

Chesley was selected by the Capitals with the 37th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and he's expected to join Washington on a three-year, entry-level contract at a later date. The 21-year-old made 40 appearances at the University of Minnesota this year and recorded eight goals, 12 assists and 48 PIM.