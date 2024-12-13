Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Donato headshot

Ryan Donato News: Adds power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Donato logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Donato snapped a four-game slump with the helper. The 28-year-old forward continues to be a factor on the top power-play unit, though he has moved around the lineup at even strength. He's managed to generate 16 points, 68 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-1 rating through 27 outings this season. Donato is on pace for a career year, so he may have some fantasy value in deeper formats, particularly those that count hits.

