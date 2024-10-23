Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Donato headshot

Ryan Donato News: Chips in goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 2:35am

Donato scored on his only shot on net in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Vancouver.

Donato scored his second goal of the season at even strength in the first period of Tuesday's loss. The 28-year-old will be hard-pressed to find offense in 2024-25 due to his bottom-six role and lack of time on the man advantage. The left-shot forward has recorded two goals, two PIM, five shots, 11 hits and three takeaways across five outings. Donato is in the final season of a two-year deal signed with Chicago in July of 2023.

Ryan Donato
Chicago Blackhawks
