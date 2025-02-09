Ryan Donato News: Deposits another goal

Donato scored a goal on six shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

Donato enters the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off with six goals and seven assists over his last 10 contests, including four of each during his four-game point streak. The 28-year-old is up to 19 goals, 37 points, 124 shots on net, 89 hits and a minus-3 rating through 53 appearances. He's emerged as one of the Blackhawks' top forwards, and also a big trade chip -- he's in the second season of a two-year deal with a $1 million cap hit, which will make him easy to move. However, his performance and chemistry with Connor Bedard may encourage the team to pursue an extension rather than a trade.