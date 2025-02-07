Ryan Donato News: First career four-point game

Donato scored twice on four shots, added two power-play assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Predators

This was a career-best performance for Donato, who again thrived on the Blackhawks' top line. He's racked up seven goals and seven assists across his last 13 outings while providing a good fit wherever he lines up. The 28-year-old has now matched or exceeded his career highs in all scoring categories -- he has 18 goals, 18 helpers and eight power-play over 52 games this season. He's also collected 118 shots on net, 88 hits and a minus-3 rating.