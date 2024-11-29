Ryan Donato News: Lights lamp twice in loss

Donato scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The 28-year-old center gave Chicago a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but the team's offense went cold the rest of the way. Donato has never scored more than 16 goals in a season, reaching that mark in 2021-22 with the Kraken, but he's already lit the lamp 10 times on 53 shots in 21 games to begin the current campaign. Even if his 18.9 percent shooting regresses quickly, Donato appears headed for a career-best season.