Ryan Donato News: Logs power-play assist

Donato notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Donato has racked up four points, including two on the power play, over his last three games. He's doing that with a spot on the second line and first power-play unit -- it's not a best-case scenario, but it's not a bad alternative for the 28-year-old forward. Donato has been useful in stretches this season with a total of 10 goals, five assists, 57 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-1 rating over 22 appearances. He's halfway to matching his point total (30) from last year, and he's six goals shy of his career high set in 2021-22 with the Kraken.