Ryan Donato News: Nabs helper Friday

Donato produced an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Donato continues to roll on offense -- he has three goals and three helpers over his last seven contests. The 28-year-old forward continues to draw value from a power-play role, though he's also been productive despite seeing fourth-line time at even strength. For the season, he's up to 28 points, 104 shots on net, 81 hits and a minus-5 rating through 46 appearances.