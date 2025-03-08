Ryan Donato News: Picks up helper Saturday

Donato notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Donato's point streak is up to eight games -- he logged a helper in each game of Chicago's back-to-back set versus Utah and Nashville. The 28-year-old wasn't traded at the deadline, so he'll close out the year playing a large role on a weak team, a situation that has suited him nicely. He's up to 48 points, 139 shots on net, 97 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 62 appearances this season. The Blackhawks have until July 1 to get Donato to put pen to paper if they want to keep him around, as he'll likely be a popular free agent coming off of a career year if he gets to market.