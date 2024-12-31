Ryan Donato News: Picks up power-play helper

Donato logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal and six hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Blues in the Winter Classic.

Donato had a fine December for a depth forward. He logged seven points, including three power-play assists, while adding 33 shots on net, 32 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-6 rating. The 28-year-old forward has bounced all around Chicago's lineup this year, but he's been steady as a complementary scorer -- he hasn't had a drought longer than four games. Donato has 11 goals, 10 assists, five power-play points, 86 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-4 rating through 36 appearances.