Ryan Donato News: Scores early in loss
Donato scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.
Donato scored 1:08 into the game, but the Canucks had the next three tallies. This ended a five-game point drought for the 29-year-old forward. After the Blackhawks' sell-off at the trade deadline, Donato is one of the team's elder forwards, but he'll likely be limited to bottom-six minutes as the team sees what some prospects can do. He has 14 goals, 26 points, 90 shots on net, 68 hits and 36 PIM over 62 appearances this season, a far cry from his 31-goal, 62-point campaign last year.
