Ryan Donato headshot

Ryan Donato News: Scores early in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Donato scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Donato scored 1:08 into the game, but the Canucks had the next three tallies. This ended a five-game point drought for the 29-year-old forward. After the Blackhawks' sell-off at the trade deadline, Donato is one of the team's elder forwards, but he'll likely be limited to bottom-six minutes as the team sees what some prospects can do. He has 14 goals, 26 points, 90 shots on net, 68 hits and 36 PIM over 62 appearances this season, a far cry from his 31-goal, 62-point campaign last year.

Ryan Donato
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Donato See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Donato See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
57 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Crystal Ball or Snow Globe?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Crystal Ball or Snow Globe?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
132 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 26
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
132 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 26
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
132 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
144 days ago