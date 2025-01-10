Ryan Donato News: Scores in Friday's loss

Donato scored a goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Donato had nearly half of the Blackhawks' 15 shots as a team. The goal was his first since Dec. 17 versus the Capitals. He's picked up three points over his last five outings despite continuing to bounce around the lineup. For the season, the 28-year-old has produced 12 goals, 11 assists, 97 shots, 73 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 40 appearances.