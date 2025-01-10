Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Donato headshot

Ryan Donato News: Scores in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Donato scored a goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Donato had nearly half of the Blackhawks' 15 shots as a team. The goal was his first since Dec. 17 versus the Capitals. He's picked up three points over his last five outings despite continuing to bounce around the lineup. For the season, the 28-year-old has produced 12 goals, 11 assists, 97 shots, 73 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 40 appearances.

Ryan Donato
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now