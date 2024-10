Donato scored a goal while adding three shots and four hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Donato has scored three goals over his last six outings while attempting nine shots, so he's making the most of his chances to find the back of the net. That said, he plays in the fourth line of a rebuilding team, so his chances to produce on a consistent basis aren't very high, limiting his fantasy upside considerably in most formats.