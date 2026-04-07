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Ryan Donato News: Scores in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Donato scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Donato opened the scoring for the Blackhawks with a wrister at the 9:01 mark of the first period, but the team couldn't hold on to the lead and gave up three unanswered goals that changed the flow of the game completely. Donato has 15 goals on the season, and this tally allowed him to snap a three-game pointless skid. However, with only four points in 19 games since the beginning of March, he's far from being a reliable option in most fantasy formats.

Ryan Donato
Chicago Blackhawks
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