Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Donato headshot

Ryan Donato News: Scores in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Donato scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Donato has four goals and three helpers over his last nine outings. His tally gave the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead in the third period. Donato is up to 15 goals, 29 points, 107 shots on net, 83 hits and a minus-5 rating over 48 appearances. He's one point shy of matching his production from last season and three away from setting a career high.

Ryan Donato
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now