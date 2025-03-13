Ryan Donato News: Sends assist in loss

Donato provided an assist, six shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Donato saw an eight-game point streak end when the Blackhawks were shut out Monday versus the Avalanche. He bounced right back by setting up an Ilya Mikheyev tally in the second period of Thursday's contest. The helper puts Donato a point shy of 50 for the season -- he has 23 goals, 26 helpers, 145 shots on net, 99 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-10 rating across 64 appearances. He continues to thrive on the second line with enough multi-category production to help most fantasy managers.