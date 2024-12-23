Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Donato headshot

Ryan Donato News: Snags assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Donato logged an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Donato helped out on Nick Foligno's second-period tally. With a point in five of the last seven contests, Donato continues to find ways to chip in on offense. The 28-year-old forward is up to 20 points, 78 shots on net, 57 hits, 22 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 33 contests. He's on pace for a career year, and while playing in Chicago isn't attractive, Donato's got enough sandpaper in his game to bolster his fantasy value.

Ryan Donato
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now