Ryan Donato News: Stellar stretch continues

Donato scored twice, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Donato set up a Teuvo Teravainen goal in the second period before scoring two of his own in the third. One of Donato's tallies came on the power play, where he continues to make a notable impact. The 28-year-old has six goals and eight assists over nine contests since the start of February. His surge helped him reach the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career, and he's at43 points (11 on the power play), 131 shots on net, 94 hits and a minus-9 rating through 58 appearances.