Ryan Donato News: Surpasses 50-point mark

Donato notched two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Donato crossed the 50-point mark with this performance, which saw him assist on goals by Alex Vlasic and Wyatt Kaiser. The 28-year-old Donato is at 51 points (23 goals, 28 helpers), through 65 appearances, putting him 20 points clear of his next best season -- his 31-point effort in 2021-22 with the Kraken. Donato has added 147 shots on net, 99 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 65 outings, and he's regularly featured on the second line in recent weeks, which has allowed him to keep scoring at a strong rate.