Ryan Donato News: Two more points Monday

Donato scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Donato closed out the scoring with an empty-netter in the final stages of the third period, but he had previously left his mark when he set up Ilya Mikheyev's goal in the second period. Donato, who was coming off a three-point effort in the 6-3 win over the Ducks on Sunday, has been outstanding of late. He's riding a five-game point streak and has notched 16 points (seven goals, nine helpers) over his last 10 outings dating back to Feb. 1.