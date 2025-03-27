Ryan Donato News: Two-point effort in loss

Donato collected two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

The 28-year-old isn't slowing down on his career-best campaign, even as Chicago drifts toward another high lottery pick in the draft. Donato has three multi-point performances in the last six games, and since the beginning of February he's produced an incredible 10 goals and 26 points in 21 appearances.