Ryan Graves Injury: Moves to IR

Graves (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

After being sent to the minors Thursday for a conditioning stint, Graves appeared in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-2 loss to Hershey on Friday. It's unclear when he will be available to return to action. Graves has one goal, 19 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and 15 hits in 19 NHL appearances this season.