Ryan Graves Injury: Returns from conditioning loan
Graves (undisclosed) was recalled from a conditioning assignment with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.
Graves' return could open the door for him to suit up against the Jets on Saturday -- though he'll need to be activated off injured reserve first. Additionally, the Pens have a pretty stocked blue line, so Graves would need to edge out the likes of Ilya Solovyov or Connor Clifton for a spot in the lineup.
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