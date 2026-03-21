Ryan Graves News: Activated from IR
Graves (undisclosed) was removed from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Graves hasn't been in Pittsburgh's lineup since Jan. 21 against Calgary. He played in two games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during a recent conditioning stint. Graves has one goal, 19 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and 15 hits in 19 NHL appearances this season.
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