Ryan Graves News: Facing pressure for lineup spot

Graves played for just the second time in 10 games when he suited up in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Penguins have given Owen Pickering an extended look, and while Jack St. Ivany isn't in the NHL mix currently, Graves has often found himself out of the lineup lately. The 29-year-old Graves is stuck in the starting blocks on offense with zero points and 18 shots on net through 21 outings, and he's added 27 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating. While he was once a reliable 25-point option on the blue line, his poor defensive play and nonexistent offense has made him a non-factor in fantasy in 2024-25.