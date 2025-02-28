Ryan Graves News: Gets on scoresheet Thursday

Graves earned his first assist of the season in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Graves needed 43 games to earn his first point in what's been an all-around awful campaign for him and the Penguins. The 29-year-old had played in nine straight games before he was scratched in Tuesday's contest against the Flyers, though he returned to the lineup in the rematch. The Penguins are carrying eight defensemen at this time, so there will be shuffling on the third pairing, meaning Graves is not a lock to be in the lineup. He has a career-worst minus-13 rating with 28 shots on net, 47 hits, 55 blocked shots and 25 PIM this season.