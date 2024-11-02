Ryan Graves News: No scoring yet

Graves has failed to record a point in the Penguins' first 13 games of the season.

Graves used to be good for 25 points a year, but he's struggled on offense since arriving in Pittsburgh. His defense hasn't been all that good in 2024-25 either, but that could be said about most of the Penguins' blueliners. Graves has accumulated 10 shots on net, 16 hits, 18 blocked shots, seven PIM and a minus-3 rating while seeing third-pairing minutes to begin this season, so he's not an option in most fantasy formats.