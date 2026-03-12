Ryan Graves headshot

Ryan Graves News: On conditioning stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Graves was sent to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning stint Thursday, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

Graves has played only twice since Dec. 14 and has been a healthy scratch in 11 straight games. He could see AHL action for up to two weeks before he must return to the Penguins. Graves has one goal in 19 NHL games this season.

Ryan Graves
Pittsburgh Penguins
