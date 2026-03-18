Ryan Greene News: Contributes goal Tuesday
Greene scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.
Greene has two goals and an assist over eight games in March. He's getting a look on the top line, but his offense is still a work in progress at this early stage of his career. The 22-year-old is up to nine goals, 24 points, 92 shots on net, 38 hits and 33 blocked shots over 66 appearances in his rookie year.
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