Ryan Greene News: Deposits goal in loss
Greene scored a goal and placed four shots on net in Saturday's 5-3 loss to St. Louis.
Greene leveled Saturday's score 15 minutes into the first period with his 10th goal of the season. The 22-year-old rookie is up to 27 points, 106 shots on net, 46 hits and 37 blocked shots across 79 games this season. He's experienced hot and cold stretches offensively, but can take pride in securing the first double-digit goal season of his young career. Greene profiles as an intriguing fantasy addition in deep dynasty leagues.
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