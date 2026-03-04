Ryan Greene headshot

Ryan Greene News: Pots goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Greene scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Greene found the back of the net with his lone shot Tuesday, but he's not known for his scoring prowess. In fact, this was the first time he scored a goal since Jan. 23, and he's recorded multiple shots in just two of his last 11 games. Despite holding a top-six role in the lineup, Greene hasn't been a very productive fantasy contributor in recent weeks.

Ryan Greene
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Greene See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Greene See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Michael Finewax
33 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
51 days ago
NHL Barometer: Marner Showing His Versatility
NHL
NHL Barometer: Marner Showing His Versatility
Author Image
Jan Levine
71 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
80 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
82 days ago