Ryan Greene News: Pots goal Tuesday

Greene scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Greene found the back of the net with his lone shot Tuesday, but he's not known for his scoring prowess. In fact, this was the first time he scored a goal since Jan. 23, and he's recorded multiple shots in just two of his last 11 games. Despite holding a top-six role in the lineup, Greene hasn't been a very productive fantasy contributor in recent weeks.