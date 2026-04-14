Ryan Greene headshot

Ryan Greene News: Tallies shortie in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Greene scored a shorthanded goal and dished out two hits in Monday's 5-1 loss to Buffalo.

Greene put the Blackhawks in the lead early in Monday's contest with his shorthanded twine finder less than four minutes after the opening puck drop. Greene has been heating up as of late and has a goal in each of his last two games. Overall, he is up to 11 goals, 28 points, 107 shots on net, 48 hits and 37 blocked shots through 80 games this season. His rookie campaign has had some highs to take into next season, and he'll look to finish the regular season on a point streak during Chicago's season finale against the Sharks on Wednesday.

Ryan Greene
Chicago Blackhawks
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