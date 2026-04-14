Ryan Greene News: Tallies shortie in loss
Greene scored a shorthanded goal and dished out two hits in Monday's 5-1 loss to Buffalo.
Greene put the Blackhawks in the lead early in Monday's contest with his shorthanded twine finder less than four minutes after the opening puck drop. Greene has been heating up as of late and has a goal in each of his last two games. Overall, he is up to 11 goals, 28 points, 107 shots on net, 48 hits and 37 blocked shots through 80 games this season. His rookie campaign has had some highs to take into next season, and he'll look to finish the regular season on a point streak during Chicago's season finale against the Sharks on Wednesday.
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