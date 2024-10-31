Ryan Hartman Injury: Could play Friday

Hartman (upper body) was a full participant in practice Thursday and could return to action Friday versus Tampa Bay, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Head coach John Hynes said that Hartman could be available, but Hynes doesn't yet have a plan as to where Hartman would play in the lineup. The 30-year-old Hartman has two goals in four games this season, and he has missed the last five contests.