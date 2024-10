Hartman (upper body) is expected to remain on the shelf versus the Lightning on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Hartman will be out of action for his third consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body injury. Still, the fact that the 30-year-old winger is traveling with the team should bode well for a short-term absence. For now, Marco Rossi and Joel Eriksson Ek figure to fill the top-six center roles for the Wild.