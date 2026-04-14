Ryan Hartman headshot

Ryan Hartman News: Absent from lineup again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Hartman (rest) won't suit up versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Hartman ends the regular season at 23 goals and 43 points over 76 outings. He has sat two games for rest but should be in the mix for top-six minutes in Game 1 versus Dallas whenever the Wild open their playoff slate.

Ryan Hartman
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Hartman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Hartman See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
7 days ago
Category Targets: Pickups to Fuel Playoff Charge
NHL
Category Targets: Pickups to Fuel Playoff Charge
Author Image
Corey Abbott
8 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago