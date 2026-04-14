Ryan Hartman News: Absent from lineup again
Hartman (rest) won't suit up versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.
Hartman ends the regular season at 23 goals and 43 points over 76 outings. He has sat two games for rest but should be in the mix for top-six minutes in Game 1 versus Dallas whenever the Wild open their playoff slate.
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