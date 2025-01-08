Ryan Hartman News: Adds two assists in win

Hartman notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

Hartman is rounding into form with five points over his last four outings following a brutal 18-game slump. The 30-year-old has benefited from top-six minutes in that span, though it's unclear if Hartman will continue in that role once Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) returns. Hartman has five goals, seven assists, 84 shots on net, 43 hits, 30 PIM, 22 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 36 appearances. If he can sustain his offense, he offers well-rounded production for fantasy managers.