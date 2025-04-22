Ryan Hartman News: Assists in consecutive contests

Hartman logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Hartman has a helper in each of the first two playoff games, and he's earned four assists over his last seven contests. He was on the fourth line in Game 1, but he moved up to the third line and saw 17:20 of ice time in Game 2, so he's clearly got the trust of head coach John Hynes. Hartman should continue to be a versatile forward, and if his level of play is steady, he'll get more looks on offense.