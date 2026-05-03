Ryan Hartman headshot

Ryan Hartman News: Buries goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Hartman scored a goal on seven shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Hartman ended a five-game goal drought with his first-period tally. The 31-year-old has earned two goals, three assists, 21 shots, 14 hits, six blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating over seven playoff contests. Hartman will be counted on for significant top-six minutes in the absence of Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), who will be out until at least Game 3 of this series.

Ryan Hartman
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Hartman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Hartman See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
11 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
18 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
23 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
26 days ago