Ryan Hartman News: Eligible to return
Hartman has served his eight-game suspension and will be available against the Kraken on Tuesday.
Hartman was originally given a 10-game ban but with the reduction of his suspension to eight games upon appeal, he will now be eligible to face Seattle. With the veteran winger back in the lineup, he should slot into a top-six role and will likely be eager to bring an eight-game goal drought to an end.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now