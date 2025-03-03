Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Hartman headshot

Ryan Hartman News: Eligible to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Hartman has served his eight-game suspension and will be available against the Kraken on Tuesday.

Hartman was originally given a 10-game ban but with the reduction of his suspension to eight games upon appeal, he will now be eligible to face Seattle. With the veteran winger back in the lineup, he should slot into a top-six role and will likely be eager to bring an eight-game goal drought to an end.

Ryan Hartman
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now