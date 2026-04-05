Ryan Hartman News: Extends point streak to six
Hartman distributed two assists in Sunday's 5-4 win over Detroit.
Hartman stayed hot in Sunday's win with a helper on two consecutive goals for Minnesota in the second period. During the 31-year-old center's six-game point streak, he has six goals, 10 points and 17 shots on net. He's been a driving factor for the Wild during the team's recent run of wins. Hartman has 41 points across 73 games this season, securing 40-plus points for the third time in the last five seasons. He is one of the team streaming options in all league formats for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.
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