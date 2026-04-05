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Ryan Hartman News: Extends point streak to six

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Hartman distributed two assists in Sunday's 5-4 win over Detroit.

Hartman stayed hot in Sunday's win with a helper on two consecutive goals for Minnesota in the second period. During the 31-year-old center's six-game point streak, he has six goals, 10 points and 17 shots on net. He's been a driving factor for the Wild during the team's recent run of wins. Hartman has 41 points across 73 games this season, securing 40-plus points for the third time in the last five seasons. He is one of the team streaming options in all league formats for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.

Ryan Hartman
Minnesota Wild
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